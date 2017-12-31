Barcelona to launch £125m bid this week to finally seal deal for top target

Barcelona will make a fresh bid of £125m this week for Liverpool ace Coutinho

Catalan giants failed with bid to sign him this past summer

Report claims that deal could be reached this time round to end transfer saga

READ MORE: Man Utd set to wrap up shock £31m raid on Barcelona to address problem area

It’s a transfer rumour that has rumbled on for months, but Liverpool ace Philippe Coutinho could reportedly edge closer to Barcelona this week.

The 25-year-old has been in stunning form so far this season, scoring 12 goals and providing nine assists in 20 appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

In turn, he deserves real credit for remaining so professional and decisive given the uncertainty over his future this past summer, with BBC Sport noting how Liverpool rejected three separate bids from Barcelona to acquire his services.

However, according to The Express, there could be significant progress in the transfer this coming week, as a £125m deal could be agreed upon with the suggestion that both parties are ready to thrash out terms in order to avoid another saga next month when the transfer window opens for business.

While Coutinho would be a huge loss for Liverpool, there’s no denying how crucial a signing he would be for Barcelona, as the Catalan giants would undoubtedly become an even more formidable unit both in the short-term and long-term.

Andres Iniesta continues to edge closer to the end of his glittering career as he’ll turn 34 next year, and Coutinho could arguably be seen as an ideal replacement for the Barcelona icon.

Meanwhile, pairing the Brazilian playmaker with the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele could lead to Barca being a formidable attacking unit, and so it’s no surprise that they remain desperate to secure a deal for Coutinho despite their failure to land his signature in the summer.

Conversely, it will be a massive blow for Klopp and Liverpool, as the former Inter ace has established himself as a key figure in their much-heralded attacking quartet along with Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, and there is now a real risk of that being broken up as per the report above.