Liverpool ready to beat Arsenal to £40million transfer in bid to replace Barcelona-bound Philippe Coutinho

Liverpool are reportedly considering a move to sign Leicester City winger and Arsenal target Riyad Mahrez as Philippe Coutinho nears a transfer to Barcelona.

According to the Independent, Liverpool are still fighting to keep hold of the Brazilian attacker, but face a struggle to do so as they plan for life without him for the second half of the season.

Coutinho would prove a tough act to follow at Anfield, having established himself as one of Europe’s top attacking midfielders, but it seems the Reds have some exciting targets in mind.

Monaco’s Thomas Lemar is their first choice, but Mahrez is also being considered as a decent backup option, so claim the Independent.

Le Buteur recently linked the Algeria international with interest from Arsenal, but it could be that Liverpool would now urgently look to beat their rivals to his signature to fill that void in their attack.

Mahrez seems like he could be a good fit at Liverpool, and would add even more pace, skill and goal threat to an already-exciting front line on Merseyside.

Even with Coutinho missing some games, the Reds have looked superb with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino in top form, and Mahrez would fit in nicely alongside them up front.

The Metro have recently suggested Leicester may be open to selling Mahrez for the right price this winter, and that they wanted around £40million for him during talks with Roma in the summer.