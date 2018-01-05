£123million Man Utd transfer target’s future could be decided by SENSATIONAL swap deal

Manchester United could miss out on the transfer of Mauro Icardi

The Red Devils have been linked with a possible £123million bid for the striker

However, Real Madrid could offer Karim Benzema to Inter Milan to seal a deal

WATCH: Mauro Icardi magic seals derby delight for Inter, super hat-trick downs AC Milan

Manchester United face missing out on the transfer of Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi after recently being linked with a £123million bid for the Argentine.

Icardi has been in superb form in front of goal in Serie A this season, leading to Don Balon claiming Jose Mourinho could offer a club-record bid to bring him to Old Trafford.

However, Don Balon now claim that Real Madrid look set to pip United to his signing by offering Karim Benzema as part of a swap deal for him.

It remains to be seen if this will be enough to persuade Inter, with Benzema hardly in the best form so far this season.

The Frenchman certainly could do with replacing at the Bernabeu, and Don Balon claim club president Florentino Perez wants to kill two birds with one stone by offloading him and bringing in Icardi.

Chelsea have also been linked with the prolific South American of late, but United arguably have the better spending power at the moment.