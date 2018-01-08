£40m Brazilian star will reject FOUR clubs as he wants Man Utd move THIS MONTH

If you needed a reminder of the transfer pull that Man Utd possess, then look no further as the Red Devils are very much top of the list for this star name.

After the signings of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe last summer, Paris Saint-Germain ace Lucas Moura has suffered as he has featured less than he would like for the Ligue 1 giants.

In turn, he could be allowed to leave the capital club, although it’s claimed by the Metro that all the interested parties want the Brazilian international on loan.

Valued at £40m, it’s added that Moura only has eyes for Man Utd, and will hold out for a move to Old Trafford this month in order to get back to playing regularly and making his case to secure a place in the Brazil squad at the World Cup in Russia this summer.

Whether or not a deal can be done remains to be seen, as the Metro claim that United are keen on a loan move, while PSG are looking for £40m for the 25-year-old.

With 45 goals in 228 appearances for the Parisian giants since joining in 2012, which has led to four Ligue 1 titles and a string of domestic trophies too, it could be time for the Brazilian ace to move on with Manchester now seemingly a possible destination.

Bringing attacking flair, technical quality and a solid work ethic, he might be a smart addition for the Red Devils, with the likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Juan Mata struggling to offer what is needed in the final third on a consistent basis.