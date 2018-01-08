Sergio Ramos urges Real Madrid to beat Chelsea to world class transfer

Sergio Ramos wants Leonardo Bonucci at Real Madrid

Chelsea have also been linked with the AC Milan defender

Bonucci has long been regarded as one of the best centre-backs in the world

READ MORE: Deal close: Manchester United & Chelsea transfer target passes Real Madrid medical

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has reportedly urged his club to beat Chelsea to the transfer of AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci, according to sources in Spain.

The Italy international could make a fine partner for Ramos in Real’s defence, and seems a necessary purchase after the club’s struggles in La Liga this season.

According to Don Balon, Ramos is eager for Real to move for Bonucci, who is also a target for Chelsea manager Antonio Conte – his former manager at Juventus and with the Italian national team.

The 30-year-old centre-back has long been considered one of the finest players in the world in his position and would fit in nicely among the other Galacticos at the Bernabeu.

Still, this could be a tough transfer battle for Madrid to fight, with Don Balon claiming Conte has asked Chelsea to do everything to snap up his former player.

With David Luiz out of favour after a dip in form this season, it makes sense that the Blues could look at a big name like Bonucci to come in and solve their problems.

In terms of spending power, however, Real should have what it takes to beat Chelsea to his signature.