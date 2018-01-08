Man Utd WILL sign Mourinho’s top target, but on one KEY condition

It seems as though Jose Mourinho has his sights set on one player in particular, and the Man Utd boss could get his man at the end of the season, as per the latest reports.

Speculation has consistently linked the Premier League giants with a move for Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale, and it looks as though it will be no different heading into the summer transfer window.

According to Don Balon, United will land the Welshman’s signature at the end of the season, but one crucial deal has to happen before it’s signed off.

It’s claimed that provided that Tottenham striker Harry Kane completes a move to the Bernabeu, then Bale will be free to move to Manchester.

Further though, it is added that Mourinho wants Bale in January, but that could be difficult as there doesn’t seem to be any real incentive for Los Blancos to let him go now without a replacement coming in.

Nevertheless, with Mourinho said to be ‘obsessed’ about signing Bale, despite his injury troubles in recent campaigns, it doesn’t look as though this rumour will be going away anytime soon.

The former Spurs star reminded us of his quality at the weekend with a brace in Madrid’s 2-2 draw with Celta Vigo on Sunday, and provided he can put those injury setbacks behind him, then he would be a real asset to any side with Madrid perhaps even convinced to keep him.