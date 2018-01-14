“We need the fans behind us” – Chelsea ace takes dig Blues supporters following Leicester stalemate

Chelsea suffered 0-0 draw with Leicester at Stamford Bridge yesterday

Club now 15 points behind Man City in race for Premier League title

Fans were slated by Blues ace following their booing of Chelsea players

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtios has criticised Chelsea fans, and he and his teammates were booed by the Stamford Bridge faithful in their 0-0 draw with Leicester on Saturday.

This is according to the Telegraph, who state that Chelsea fans weren’t happy with their side’s performance against the Foxes, with boos echoing around the stadium come the end of the match.

As per the Telegraph, when speaking about Chelsea fans and their actions in his side’s 0-0 stalemate to Sky Sports, Belgian’keeper Courtois said “It doesn’t help when the fans boo and whistle after each misplaced pass. We didn’t play well but that’s when we need the fans behind us.”

Since joining the Blues from Belgian side Genk in the summer of 2011, the ‘keeper has seen himself become one of the first names on the team sheet in recent seasons.

So far for the west London side, the 25-year-old has managed to keep a total of 54 clean sheets in 139 games, an impressive record.

During his time on loan at Spanish side Atletico Madrid, the Belgian was more than impressive, as he was able to keep a total of 76 clean sheets in 154 appearances, something that helped Atleti win the 2013/14 La Liga title.

The shot-stoppers immense reactions and ability to take charge of his penalty has seen some label the player as one of the best in the world in his position.

