Boost for Man United: Red Devils ace open to playing part in Alexis Sanchez transfer only if deal is right

Man United eager to sign Arsenal star this January transfer window

Red Devils are in pole position to sign the 29-year-old

Club willing to offer swap deal to land Gunners ace, with the midfielder willing to move to Emirates should deal be good enough

Man United have been given a boost in their pursuit of Arsenal winger Alexis Sanchez, after reports emerged stating that current Red Devils ace Henrikh Mkhitaryan is open to moving to the north London side.

This is according to the Mirror, who state that the Armenian international is willing to move to the Emirates, however the midfielder will only be willing to play his part in any deal for Sanchez should the deal he receives be one that he is happy with.

The news outlet are also stating that Jose Mourinho’s side are ahead of everyone else in the running for Sanchez, and with the Times reporting that Mkhitaryan is a pivotal factor in Sanchez moving to Old Trafford according to his agent Mino Raiola, his potential willingness to switch will surely be music to the ears of United boss Mourinho.

So far this season, former Borussia Dortmund ace Mkhitaryan has been disappointing for Jose Mourinho’s side, with the midfielder only managing to score once and assist five times in 15 league appearances, a poor return for a player of his quality.

Last season, the winger was also fairly average, with the player only being able to contribute four goals and one assist in 24 league appearances, however Mkhitaryan did manage to impress in the Europa League, scoring six times in 11 appearances.

In his last season at Dortmund, Mkhitaryan was very impressive, with the wide-man scoring 11 times and assisting 20 times in 31 league appearances, meaning he directly contributed to a goal every game for the BVB.

Mkhitaryan’s eye for a pass and dribbling ability has seen some label the player as one of the most able players that Man United have on their books.

Should Mkhitaryan be open to a move to the Emirates, it’ll come as a huge boost for United, as their pursuit of Alexis Sanchez will have taken a big step towards completion.