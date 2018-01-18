Man Utd medical TONIGHT, MUFC eager to COMPLETE deal for immediate debut

Alexis Sanchez is reportedly edging ever closer to completing his move to Man Utd, as he has been tipped to undergo a medical on Thursday night.

The Chilean international’s current contract with Arsenal expires at the end of the season, at which point he will become a free agent.

SEE MORE: Manchester United set to BEAT Liverpool, Chelsea & Manchester City to QUALITY signing

Instead, Arsenal could sensibly cash in on him in the January transfer window to avoid losing him for nothing, and as per reports this week, it seems as though that is what they will do.

According to The Express, the 29-year-old is on the verge of a move to Old Trafford, while the report notes that Spanish journalist Jose Alvarez Haya has claimed that Sanchez will undergo his medical with United on Thursday night, as seen in the tweet below.

Si Mkhitaryan finalmente no fichara por el Arsenal (todo indica que sí pero es lo que está retrasando la operación), el traspaso de Alexis se haría igualmente por más dinero. El chileno viajará a Manchester en las próximas horas para el reconocimiento médico. @elchiringuitotv — Jose Alvarez Haya (@10JoseAlvarez) January 18, 2018

Whether his claim is accurate remains to be seen, but it does feel as though it’s only a matter of time before Sanchez is unveiled as a Man Utd player.

As noted by the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils are keen to have Sanchez available for selection for their clash with Burnley this weekend.

In order for that to happen, they would have to successfully complete a medical and get all the paperwork through to the Premier League by 12pm on Friday afternoon in order to register Sanchez and ensure that he is at Jose Mourinho’s disposal on Saturday at 3pm.

Whether that happens remains to be seen, as it looks as though they’re running out of time.