Liverpool transfer news: Spanish football expert updates on LFC exit, key addition

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge linked with January exit to Sevilla

Reds have been paired with an interested in Jan Oblak

Guillem Balague offers update on pair, not good news for LFC fans

Liverpool have been linked with further transfer activity this month, with Guillem Balague offering an update on Daniel Sturridge’s potential exit and reported interest in Jan Oblak.

The Reds have already signed Virgil van Dijk in January while Philippe Coutinho departed for Barcelona, but that might not be all the Anfield faithful see before the end of the month.

Sturridge linked with Sevilla move

Sturridge has struggled badly for playing time this season having been limited to just 14 appearances in all competitions. The 28-year-old’s last outing in the Premier League came on November 25, with an injury keeping him sidelined throughout December and January.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Balague has commented on rumours of a move to Sevilla for the England international, but it sounds as though there is still some distance to reaching an agreement.

“Sevilla have not formally proposed anything to Liverpool. They have shown interest in Sturridge, but they want a loan with no obligation to sign at the end of the loan.

“Liverpool are looking for more proposals. Inter Milan is certainly one, they want a loan first. That’s where we stand.”

A loan exit would arguably make sense for both parties, as Sturridge will get playing time that he craves with one eye on the summer with the World Cup in mind, while if he is able to rediscover his fitness and top form, he could be a useful returning piece for Jurgen Klopp next season.

For now though, there isn’t much of an argument to make for him to displace Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino or Sadio Mane, who have all been crucial again this season.

No Liverpool contact made for Jan Oblak

Meanwhile, Balague has also provided insight on Oblak’s situation with Liverpool rumoured to be interested, as per The Express, and it’s not great news for LFC fans hoping to welcome the shot-stopper to Merseyside.

“He is trying to renew his contract with Atletico. PSG have shown interest but I have heard nothing from Liverpool,” he told Sky Sports.

Neither Simon Mignolet nor Loris Karius have entirely convinced at Anfield, as evidenced by the fact that Klopp has flip-flopped between them regularly in his starting line-up.

With Van Dijk addressing a key problem in defence by bringing real defensive solidity and a physical presence to the side, a safe and reliable pair of hands between the posts at Liverpool could convert them into serious contenders.