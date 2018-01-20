Bad news for Liverpool: Premier League boss insists there’s “no chance” of club selling Reds target in January transfer window

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing the 24-year-old

Liverpool have been dealt a blow in their reported pursuit of Jack Butland after Stoke City boss Paul Lambert said there is “no chance” the player will leave the club in the January transfer window.

This is according to the Express, who state that the Reds were weighing up the option of making a £40M bid for the player, however Lambert will not be allowing the player to leave the Potters this month.

Speaking about Butland’s future, Lambert said that “there is absolutely no way he is going in January. Absolutely no chance. As long as I’m here I’ll do everything I can to keep him.”

Since moving to the Premier League side from Championship side Birmingham City in the summer of 2013, Butland has established himself as one of the most able shot-stoppers in the league.

In 72 appearances for Paul Lambert’s side, the England international has been able to keep a total of 19 clean sheets, a fairly decent return considering the Potters don’t have the best of defences.

Last season, the ‘keeper’s campaign was plagued by injury, with the Stoke star only being able to make six appearances in all competitions.

Butland’s quality reflexes and excellent positioning has seen some label the player as the future of England goalkeepers.

Following this news, it’ll be interesting to see if Butland is still pursued by Liverpool after Lambert’s words.