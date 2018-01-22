Alexis Sanchez explains why chose Manchester United transfer over staying at Arsenal or joining Manchester City

Alexis Sanchez has explained his reasons for joining Manchester United

The Chilean’s transfer from Arsenal was confirmed this evening

Sanchez has called United the biggest club in the world

Alexis Sanchez has explained why he chose a transfer to Manchester United after leaving Arsenal this January amid rumours he could end up at Manchester City instead.

Earlier this month, ESPN still had City as the favourites to pip United to the signing of Sanchez, but he has today been officially unveiled by the Red Devils instead.

Discussing his move, the Chile international hailed United as ‘the biggest club in the world’ and said he could not turn down the opportunity to work with manager Jose Mourinho.

While he did not mention City specifically, it suggests Sanchez was drawn to both the prestige of United as an institution and the aura of Mourinho, known for being one of the finest managers in the world for over a decade now.

Of course, all that went on behind the scenes of this deal can never be known in its entirety, but this explanation from the player himself upon completing his move to Old Trafford offers some insight into why he made the decision he did.

‘I am thrilled to be joining the biggest club in the world,’ Sanchez is quoted on Man Utd.com.

‘I have spent three-and-a-half wonderful years at Arsenal and I bring with me very positive memories of that great club and its fans.

‘The chance to play in this historic stadium and to work with Jose Mourinho was something I could not turn down.

‘I am very proud to be the first Chilean player ever to play for United’s first team and I hope I can show our fans all around the world why the club wanted to bring me here.’