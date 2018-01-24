Chelsea hit key stumbling block as €60m splurge continues to be delayed

Chelsea reportedly closing in on €60m double swoop for Roma pair

Dzeko, Palmieri linked with a move to Chelsea in January

However, report claims agreement on personal terms with Dzeko still missing

READ MORE: Antonio Conte prepared to risk Chelsea squad harmony by going ahead with big-name transfer

Chelsea are reportedly seeking a double deal to sign Roma pair Edin Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri, but a key agreement is said to be missing.

Antonio Conte has an obvious lack of firepower in his squad currently, with summer signing Alvaro Morata going six games without a goal in all competitions while Michy Batshuayi has bagged additional playing time in recent weeks but hasn’t been able to solve the problem.

In turn, setting their sights on a player who topped the Serie A goalscoring charts last season and who had 39 goals in 51 appearances in all competitions would seem like a good idea.

However, according to Sky Sport Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, there is a problem with Chelsea’s pursuit of Dzeko, as they haven’t reached an agreement on personal terms for the Bosnian international.

As per the report, Dzeko and Palmieri will move in a deal worth €60m in total, and while the Brazilian left-back is ready to secure his move to Stamford Bridge, there’s still a hold-up on Dzeko’s contract with the Blues.

With a week to go until the deadline closes, Chelsea will undoubtedly hope to sign off on this one as soon as possible, as while Dzeko solves a problem up front, Palmieri addresses another too.

Marcos Alonso has made 31 appearances in all competitions already this season, as the Spaniard’s been given a heavy workload by Conte with a lack of cover and depth in that department.

As a result, signing another player capable of playing on the left flank would be a very useful addition for Conte, one that he’ll hope will help them enjoy a strong end to the season and set them up for a successful campaign next year.

However, until that agreement with Dzeko is reached, as per Di Marzio, it looks as though Chelsea fans will have to wait a little longer before they welcome new faces to west London.