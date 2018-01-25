Man Utd set to complete another January deal, 20-year-old starlet eyes loan exit

Man Utd starlet Tuanzebe linked with loan exit to join Aston Villa

Steve Bruce’s side pushing for promotion from the Championship this season

Move would arguably make sense for all parties if deal is reached

Man Utd are reportedly on the verge of shipping youngster Axel Tuanzebe out on loan with Aston Villa keen to snap up the talented starlet.

The 20-year-old has found first-team opportunities at Old Trafford hard to come by this season, making three very brief appearances for Jose Mourinho’s side.

Having broken into the Portuguese tactician’s plans at such a young age last season though, he evidently has a bright future ahead of him.

Nevertheless, he’ll be craving regular playing time now to continue his development and improve his all-round game, and he could get that in the second half of the campaign.

According to The Express, Aston Villa could land his signature this month in a short-term loan deal, and it would seem like a sensible move all round for all parties.

The Championship giants are desperately pushing on this season to secure promotion back to the Premier League, as they currently sit in fourth place in the standings, just three points adrift of second-placed Derby County who occupy the last automatic promotion spot.

As a result, they’ll be hoping to displace the Rams in the coming weeks and months, and adding another top talent in Tuanzebe to the likes of Sam Johnstone and Joshua Onomah will surely help them achieve their objective.

It makes sense for Tuanzebe as with competition for places being as fierce as it is at Old Trafford with a handful of defensive stars ahead of him in the pecking order despite his versatility to be able to play in various positions across the backline, his chances of playing time with United look bleak.

A loan spell away from Manchester could help him make a point to Mourinho that he deserves the nod in the future, and the Red Devils will surely welcome another youth product coming through to play a key role for the senior side.