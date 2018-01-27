Liverpool 2-3 West Brom player ratings, stats and reaction: Salah strike not enough as Jurgen Klopp’s side crash out of FA Cup

Liverpool took on West Brom at Anfield in the fourth round of the FA Cup

Liverpool crashed out of the FA Cup tonight, as Jurgen Klopp’s side lost 3-2 at fellow Premier League West Brom at Anfield.

The Reds opened the scoring in the fifth minute, after a glorious lob from Brazilian Roberto Firmino flew over the head of Ben Foster in the West Brom goal to give Liverpool the perfect start to the match.

West Brom then equalised a minute later through James Rodriguez, after the England international hammered the ball into the top corner past Simon Mignolet.

The away side then found the lead in the 11th minute, after a ball into the box was swept home by Rodriguez to put West Brom ahead.

The Baggies then found a third just before half time, as a shot from Craig Dawson was turned into his own net by Joel Matip to put Jurgen Klopp’s side two goals down going into the break.

Liverpool found a second goal in the 77th minute through Mo Salah, however it wasn’t enough as the Reds crashed out in the 4th round for the third consecutive year.

Player of the Match

England international Jay Rodriguez was the star of the show today, with the forward bagging twice as West Brom secured a famous win at Anfield.

Both of Rodriguez’s goals were sublime, with the first one being one to remember as the forward fired the Baggies into the fifth round of the FA Cup.

This tweet sums up the player’s performance this evening

Rodriguez, Hard work on both sides of the pitch & 2 great goals. Everyone worked hard but has to go to Rod here! — Ryan (@xRyan93) January 27, 2018

Stat of the Match

It seems West Brom are in good company following their impressive first half display!

3 – West Brom are the first away team to score three first half goals at Anfield since Real Madrid in October 2014. Galacticos. pic.twitter.com/lQ2lHPpNJb — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 27, 2018

Player Ratings

Liverpool: Mignolet 6, Alexander-Arnold 6, Matip 6, Van Dijk 6, Moreno 6, Oxlade-Chamberlain 6, Can 6, Wijnaldum 6, Salah 7, Firmino 8, Mane 6 / Subs: Ings 6, Henderson 6, Milner 6

West Brom: Foster 8, Nyom 6, Dawson 6, Evans 6, Gibbs 7, Livermore 6, Barry 6, Krychowiak 7, Brunt 7, Robson-Kanu 6, Rodriguez 9 / Subs: Phillips 6, Hegazi 7, Yacob 6

Reaction

Reds fans certainly weren’t happy with their side’s performance this evening!

The fact that I'm nervous when 19th placed West Brom go forward says an awful lot about this Liverpool team tonight. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) January 27, 2018

Liverpool awful defending yet again — CW? (@ClassyWazza) January 27, 2018

Liverpool were awful defensively. There was both lack of organisation and poor individual performances. Mignolet, Arnold, Moreno and Matip all poor #lfc #ynwa — Palmar Gudmundsson (@Palmar_G) January 27, 2018

I never wanna see Mignolet play for Liverpool again. Truly awful. — Dan (@DanTheSportFan) January 27, 2018

Liverpool awful. Coutinho was handing out careers and now the so called “best trio in the league” looks toothless two games in a row without him — Suarez_Nutmeg (@SNutmeg9) January 27, 2018