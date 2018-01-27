Liverpool 2-3 West Brom player ratings, stats and reaction: Salah strike not enough as Jurgen Klopp’s side crash out of FA Cup

Liverpool 2-3 West Brom player ratings, stats and reaction: Salah strike not enough as Jurgen Klopp’s side crash out of FA Cup

Liverpool crashed out of the FA Cup tonight, as Jurgen Klopp’s side lost 3-2 at fellow Premier League West Brom at Anfield.

The Reds opened the scoring in the fifth minute, after a glorious lob from Brazilian Roberto Firmino flew over the head of Ben Foster in the West Brom goal to give Liverpool the perfect start to the match.

West Brom then equalised a minute later through James Rodriguez, after the England international hammered the ball into the top corner past Simon Mignolet.

The away side then found the lead in the 11th minute, after a ball into the box was swept home by Rodriguez to put West Brom ahead.

The Baggies then found a third just before half time, as a shot from Craig Dawson was turned into his own net by Joel Matip to put Jurgen Klopp’s side two goals down going into the break.

Liverpool found a second goal in the 77th minute through Mo Salah, however it wasn’t enough as the Reds crashed out in the 4th round for the third consecutive year.

Player of the Match

England international Jay Rodriguez was the star of the show today, with the forward bagging twice as West Brom secured a famous win at Anfield.

Both of Rodriguez’s goals were sublime, with the first one being one to remember as the forward fired the Baggies into the fifth round of the FA Cup.

This tweet sums up the player’s performance this evening

Stat of the Match

It seems West Brom are in good company following their impressive first half display!

Player Ratings

Liverpool: Mignolet 6, Alexander-Arnold 6, Matip 6, Van Dijk 6, Moreno 6, Oxlade-Chamberlain 6, Can 6, Wijnaldum 6, Salah 7, Firmino 8, Mane 6 / Subs: Ings 6, Henderson 6, Milner 6

West Brom: Foster 8, Nyom 6, Dawson 6, Evans 6, Gibbs 7, Livermore 6, Barry 6, Krychowiak 7, Brunt 7, Robson-Kanu 6, Rodriguez 9 / Subs: Phillips 6, Hegazi 7, Yacob 6

Reaction

Reds fans certainly weren’t happy with their side’s performance this evening!

