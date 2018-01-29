Fee agreed: Late twist as Liverpool misfit set for January exit

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge set to leave Anfield in January

England international had been linked with move to Newcastle United

Has seemingly snubbed that choice, will join West Brom instead

Having been strongly linked with a loan move to Newcastle United, Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is now reportedly bound for West Bromwich Albion.

The 28-year-old has endured another difficult season at Anfield having been limited to just 14 appearances in all competitions due to a combination of injury problems and competition for places.

With regular football hard to come by, it’s no surprise that he is being linked with a move elsewhere, with The Guardian now reporting that he’s set for a loan stint with the Baggies until the end of the season.

Unlike the link with Newcastle, the report adds that West Brom have actually agreed on the £1.5m loan fee that they will pay Liverpool for his services for the next six months, while The Sun add that he’s set for a medical as he edges ever closer to a move to join Alan Pardew’s side.

The West Brom boss is certainly in need of January reinforcements, with his side currently sitting in 19th place in the Premier League table with just five wins from their 24 games so far this season.

That’s left them three points adrift of safety, and while the first key factor is ensuring that Sturridge stays fit, they’ll hope that he can fire them away from the relegation zone through the second half of the campaign to preserve their top flight status.

With the Sun noting that the likes of Newcastle, Sevilla and Inter were also keen on the England international, it’s quite the coup for the Baggies if they can officially get the deal done.

For Sturridge, it might be the perfect destination to rediscover his form and fitness, while also staking a late claim to make the England squad for the World Cup in Russia this summer.