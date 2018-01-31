“It’s not too late to sell” – Manchester United fans demand “shambolic” star sold after blunder vs Tottenham

Manchester United fans called for a star to be sold after a disastrous start to their away trip to Tottenham at Wembley.

Phil Jones converted an own goal into his own net to give Tottenham a 2-0 lead against Manchester United after just 28 minutes.

Manchester United fans took to social media to hurl abuse at Jones after his mistake with some suggesting that United should try to sell the star before the midnight transfer window deadline.

Tottenham had already taken an early lead against United with Christian Eriksen scoring after just eleven seconds. The opening goal came straight from kick-off with Eriksen’s goal going down as the third fastest goal in the history of the Premier League.

United’s misery continued on the 28th minute through the misfortunes of Phil Jones.

United’s defensive options have been limited this season with Eric Bailly picking up an injury in the opening months of the 2017/18 season and with Marcos Rojo rested on the United bench for tonight’s fixture it was Phil Jones who partnered Chris Smalling for the Wembley clash.

Christian Erisken played through Kieran Trippier on the 28th minute. Trippier’s following ball was intended for Harry Kane but United defender Jones was on-hand to calamitously convert the ball into his own net.

United fans were quick to take to social media to express their distraught in Jones’ misfortune with some even joking that United should make an effort to sell the defender before tonight’s transfer deadline.

Phil Jones is a walking disaster — joey (@jplude22) January 31, 2018

Phil Jones does not deserve to wear a Manchester United shirt, never has. — Kay (@KAYEST_) January 31, 2018

Shambolic at the back. We need to sell Smalling and Jones first then Blind#ManUtd — Kaido (@AlCapucccino) January 31, 2018

We need a new CB pairing, it happens all the time Jones and smalling have a good couple of games a season then turn shit, sell them they’re not good enough for united, every time they touch the ball I get nervous because they’re useless on the ball, I miss vidic and Rio so much.. — Campbell (@ARandomBloke92) January 31, 2018

Sell Jones half time — POSE (@Bearnt_d) January 31, 2018

It’s not too late to sell Phil Jones u know — Macho Geek? (@_iBLO) January 31, 2018

Can we sell phil jones asap ie within the next few hours — david taylor (@IcemanDavid2k10) January 31, 2018

We shouldn’t even try to sell Jones and Smalling. Just release them. — E7P (@E7P__) January 31, 2018