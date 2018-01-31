Liverpool and Chelsea handed major transfer boost, La Liga star could seek exit

Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City all reportedly keen on Isco

Spaniard unhappy with role at Real Madrid, as per report

Move would arguably make most sense for Liverpool after Coutinho exit

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool joined by Bayern Munich in race to sign £40M-rated wonder-kid

Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly keen on snapping up Real Madrid ace Isco if possible, and they could be set for a boost as he is said to be unhappy.

The 25-year-old is undoubtedly a highly talented individual, and he has seemingly established himself as a key figure in Zinedine Zidane’s plans this season having made 30 appearances in all competitions.

That hasn’t translated into positive results for Los Blancos given that they’re a staggering 19 points adrift of Barcelona in La Liga and were knocked out of the Copa del Rey this month.

Now, according to Don Balon, as re-reported by The Express, he is upset over a perceived broken promise over his role in the side, as ultimately he’s still playing second fiddle to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City are all specifically mentioned in the report as interested parties, but it’s Liverpool who are surely most in need of a player with Isco’s qualities and characteristics.

Having lost Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in the January transfer window, Jurgen Klopp has lot his creative playmaker to pull the strings behind his attacking trident of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

Isco could surely play that role for the Reds, and so with just hours remaining in this window, perhaps it’s an avenue that they could explore in the summer given Don Balon believe that they’re ready to rival Chelsea and City for his signature already.

Question marks should arguably be raised from a Madrid perspective though, as it surely doesn’t make sense long term to let Isco leave.

Ronaldo turns 33 next month, Benzema is 31 in December while Bale has struggled with injuries over the last two seasons. Selling one of their other top players with his best years ahead of him doesn’t sound like the most sensible decision.