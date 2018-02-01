Huge boost for Manchester United as Real Madrid star snubs transfer to Liverpool

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas has rejected an offer from Liverpool

This could help Manchester United keep hold of David de Gea

De Gea doesn’t want to move to the Bernabeu as long as he has competition for the no.1 spot

Manchester United look to have been handed a major transfer boost with speculation that Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas has snubbed an offer to join Liverpool.

According to Diario Gol, the Costa Rica international has also had an offer to move to Sevilla but plans to stay at the Bernabeu and fight for his place.

However, this could hinder Real in their pursuit of David de Gea, with the report stating that the Red Devils shot-stopper only wants to move to Madrid if he is assured of having no competition for that no.1 spot.

The Spain international has the right to make big demands of Los Blancos after becoming one of the very best ‘keepers in the world during his time at Old Trafford, where he’ll also feel he’s at a decent club to fulfil his ambition to win big silverware.

De Gea, 27, has won the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League in his time at United and with the signing of Alexis Sanchez this January they are building a strong squad of superstars.

Real could certainly do with an upgrade on Navas, however, even if the 31-year-old has shown himself to be perfectly capable since joining the club in 2014.

Liverpool, for one, could do with Navas as an upgrade on their current crop of ‘keepers, with neither Simon Mignolet or Loris Karius impressing at Anfield in recent times.

For now, however, it’s looking good for United as one of their major rivals look to miss out on a fine signing, whilst boosting the Red Devils’ hopes regarding De Gea in the process.