Man City given possible fitness boost regarding key 17-goal star as player continues to recover from injury

Player has been out injured since new year’s eve

Guardiola has stated player is about four to five weeks away from return

Star’s post on Instagram implies his road to recovery is going well

Man City have been given a possible boost over the fitness of Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus, after the player posted a picture of himself on Instagram without a knee cast.

This is according to the Daily Mail, who state that the player’s road to recovery has been stepped up, and that the player sustained injury against Crystal Palace on December 31st.

The news outlet are also reporting that the player’s most recent picture on Instagram may imply that a return to full fitness may not be very far away, with Guardiola stating that the player will be out for another four to five weeks before making his comeback.

?? A post shared by Gabriel Jesus (@dejesusoficial) on Feb 3, 2018 at 4:19pm PST

Since joining the club from Brazilian side Palmeiras in the winter of 2017, Jesus has widely impressed fans of all teams with his ability and potential.

In 38 games for the Premier League table-toppers, the Brazilian international has managed to contribute a total of 17 goals and nine assists, an impressive considering the player is only 20 years old.

Jesus’ ability to link up with teammates Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne has been one of the contributing factors to Guardiola’s side amass a 13 point lead over rivals Man United at the top of the table.

The striker’s ability on the ball and high-quality level of finishing has seen some label him as one of the brightest young forwards in Europe.

Should Jesus’ picture be a sign of his recovery going well, it’ll be a big boost for City, who would love to have the player back as soon as possible going into the tail end of the season.