Pictures: Chelsea new-boy Olivier Giroud’s poor play costs Blues a goal on his debut

Olivier Giroud was caught in possession before Watford’s fourth goal

The striker was making his debut for Chelsea after his move from Arsenal

Giroud was not at his best as he cheaply gave the ball away for Roberto Pereyra to score

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud did not have a debut to remember for his new club – and in fact it’s been a pretty miserable week in general for the former Arsenal man.

The France international seems to bring bad luck with him wherever he goes at the moment – see our tweet below:

What a week Olivier Giroud’s having… ?: Tuesday: Arsenal lose 3-1 ? Wednesday: Join Chelsea ??

Chelsea lose 3-0 ? Monday: Chelsea lose 4-1 ? pic.twitter.com/JblgOnOmyt — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) February 5, 2018

Not only did Giroud have to play in another crushing defeat, he also had an unfortunate hand in Watford’s fourth goal as Roberto Pereyra compounded Antonio Conte’s humiliation.

Yes, it might’ve been coming anyway as the Blues totally fell apart at Vicarage Road tonight, but you’d expect better from an experienced front-man like Giroud in this situation.

See our screen-grabs below as the 31-year-old picks up the ball inside his own half before some rather sluggish play results in him giving it away.

You know the rest, as Pereyra is put through to make it 4-1 and seal a crushing defeat for the reigning Premier League champions.

Chelsea won’t be short of people to blame tonight, though, and in fact Giroud will be low on their list if we’re honest.

Tiemoue Bakayoko’s first-half red card certainly helped Watford out a lot, while David Luiz and Gary Cahill were also really poor on each of the three late goals.

Still, Giroud used to perform the odd miracle when brought on from the bench at Arsenal, so Antonio Conte will have hoped for a bit more from him tonight instead of just gifting the opposition another opportunity to find the back of the net, which, on this occasion, they did.