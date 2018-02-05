Chelsea fans chant ‘you’re f***ing sh*t’ as ‘brainless’ Tiemoue Bakayoko sent off vs Watford

Chelsea fans did not hold back as they chanted ‘you’re f***ing sh*t’ at midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko as he got himself sent off inside half an hour in tonight’s clash at Watford.

The France international has not had the best of times since his summer transfer from Monaco to Stamford Bridge, struggling badly to settle in in England and fill the void left by Nemanja Matic after his move to Manchester United.

Bakayoko showed his recklessness at Vicarage Road tonight as he somehow got himself two yellow cards after just 29 minutes, the second of which came as a result of a poor first touch from him to lose the ball in the first place.

Chelsea fans are not the most patient bunch, and they made their feelings towards the 23-year-old perfectly clear by chanting ‘you’re f***ing sh*t’ at him as he made his way to the stands, according to Evening Standard reporter Simon Johnson.

It’s been a season to forget for Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko

As well as ripping into him at the game, Chelsea supporters on social media were not happy either, with many branding him ‘brainless’ for getting himself into this situation so early on and giving the Blues a difficult task against Watford for the remaining hour of the game.

