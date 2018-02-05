Man Utd Supporters’ Trust responds to Jose Mourinho criticism of atmosphere

Mourinho was critical of the Old Trafford atmosphere at the weekend

Man Utd Supporters’ Trust respond to comments from the United boss

Seems as though both parties have their concerns, working to find solution

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho could easily have earned himself an angry response from supporters following his comments on the Old Trafford atmosphere at the weekend.

The Portuguese tactician was critical of the ‘quiet’ stadium as he reminisced over fond memories he had of a trip to Fratton Park to face Portsmouth a few years ago, as noted by Sky Sports, and it isn’t the first time that he has called upon the home faithful to make more noise and get behind the players.

In his defence, given the size and global appeal of United, it does often lead to a negative impact on home games with so many fans travelling from all around the world and not necessarily coming to sing until their voices are hoarse with is fair.

On the flip side of that, it’s a two way street. The Man Utd players don’t always give their fans a reason to be loud and vocal in the stands, particularly with their style of play in certain games against top opposition, namely Manchester City and Tottenham in home encounters so far this season.

However, as seen in the image below, taken of the Man Utd Supporters’ Trust response, it seems as though they share Mourinho’s concerns, albeit they argue that it isn’t merely limited to the Red Devils faithful and is a problem elsewhere too.

Nevertheless, it could have easily been an excuse to have a pop back at the Man Utd boss, but instead perhaps all parties concerned are in fact on the same page and will work to find the necessary solutions.

More goals and attacking play though will surely make a more immediate impact…