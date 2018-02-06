David de Gea WAG: Picture gallery of Manchester United star’s stunning girlfriend Edurne Garcia amid reports she’s house-hunting in Madrid

David de Gea WAG reportedly looking for house in Madrid

The Manchester United goalkeeper is being linked with a move to the Bernabeu

Edurne Garcia is undoubtedly one of the hottest wags in the footballing world

MORE: Video: Neymar celebrates 26th birthday, WAG Bruna Marquezine attends star-studded celebrations

MORE: Chris Smalling WAG gallery: HOT pics of Manchester United star’s wife Sam Cooke

Don’t worry Manchester United fans, he may be off to Real Madrid, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still treat yourselves to our David de Gea WAG gallery amid reports Edurne Garcia has been house-hunting in the Spanish capital.

According to Diario Gol, De Gea’s girlfriend has been spotted looking for property in Madrid as De Gea has seemingly agreed personal terms on a move to the Bernabeu.

This follows a similar report from Don Balon, with De Gea WAG Edurne perhaps now instructed to start preparing for a new life in Spain for next season.

This would undoubtedly be a massive blow for United, as De Gea has long been one of the finest shot-stoppers in the game.

Unsurprisingly, perhaps, he’s got those reliable hands around a gorgeous girlfriend in the form of this sexy singer, actress and TV presenter – and here are just a few of her best pictures…