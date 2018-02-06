David de Gea WAG: Picture gallery of Manchester United star’s stunning girlfriend Edurne Garcia amid reports she’s house-hunting in Madrid

Posted by
David de Gea WAG: Picture gallery of Manchester United star’s stunning girlfriend Edurne Garcia amid reports she’s house-hunting in Madrid

Don’t worry Manchester United fans, he may be off to Real Madrid, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still treat yourselves to our David de Gea WAG gallery amid reports Edurne Garcia has been house-hunting in the Spanish capital.

According to Diario Gol, De Gea’s girlfriend has been spotted looking for property in Madrid as De Gea has seemingly agreed personal terms on a move to the Bernabeu.

This follows a similar report from Don Balon, with De Gea WAG Edurne perhaps now instructed to start preparing for a new life in Spain for next season.

This would undoubtedly be a massive blow for United, as De Gea has long been one of the finest shot-stoppers in the game.

Unsurprisingly, perhaps, he’s got those reliable hands around a gorgeous girlfriend in the form of this sexy singer, actress and TV presenter – and here are just a few of her best pictures…

Edurne7
David de Gea WAG Edurne is one of the hottest in football today
Edurne Garcia Almagro
Introducing David de Gea WAG Edurne Garcia
EDURNE
Edurne is a Spanish singer, actress and TV presenter
EDURNE
Edurne has apparently been house hunting in Madrid

• Noviembre •

A post shared by Edurne (@edurnity) on

Use the ← → (arrow) keys to browse pages
Page 1 of 2Next >

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top