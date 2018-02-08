Video: Chelsea loanee in hot water, fined after grabbing rival’s groin area

Chelsea won’t like what they’ve seen from loanee Matt Miazga after this odd incident involving the Vitesse Arnhem ace.

The 22-year-old is currently in his second season on loan with the Dutch outfit, as he continues to gain regular playing time to develop his game and stake a claim to return to Stamford Bridge.

However, this wasn’t his finest moment as he can be seen in the video below as what we can only describe as grabbing Denzel Dumfries below the belt during their clash with Heerenveen on January 20.

“We have fined Matt Miazga directly after the events because they do not fit the behaviour shown within the fair play concept of the club,” Vitesse have now confirmed on their official site.

It’s rather strange behaviour from Miazga, and while there is undoubtedly a comedic element to the story, it doesn’t appear as though Vitesse find it funny and neither will Chelsea as the last thing he needs to do is give them any more of a reason to continue to ship out on loan.

With Andreas Christensen heading back to Chelsea, competition is fierce in the backline with Gary Cahill, David Luiz and Cesar Azpilicueta all featuring heavily under Antonio Conte currently.

Perhaps worse than all that for the time being though, it’s just pretty embarrassing. Oh Matt, what are you doing…