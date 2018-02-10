Harry Kane wants Tottenham team-mate to seal Real Madrid transfer with him

Harry Kane wants Dele Alli with him at Real Madrid

The Tottenham duo have a fine partnership

Real have been linked with both players in recent times

Tottenham striker Harry Kane would reportedly be keen on Spurs team-mate Dele Alli following him in sealing a transfer to Real Madrid, according to Diario Gol.

The England duo have formed a fine partnership for Mauricio Pochettino’s side in recent times and Kane believes Alli could be a useful addition in midfield for Madrid.

Diario Gol also claim the 24-year-old striker would be eager to continue working under Spurs manager Pochettino at the Bernabeu, and the Argentine has been linked as a contender for the job in the past.

It’s clear Real need a shake-up this summer after a hugely disappointing season, with the future of manager Zinedine Zidane surely in major doubt.

Managers don’t tend to last long when results start to go against them at Real, and it also looks like there’s room for a change in playing personnel with Kane and Alli likely upgrades on under-performers such as Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Diario Gol claim Kane sees Alli as an ideal long-term replacement for Luka Modric in Madrid’s midfield, with the Croatian another example of a former Spurs player poached by Los Blancos in recent times.

Don Balon have previously linked all three of Kane, Alli and Pochettino with Real Madrid in what would be a stunning raid, and devastating news for the north Londoners were it to come off.