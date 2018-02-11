Jose Mourinho wants stunning €150m move to beat Pep Guardiola to marquee signing

Real Madrid ace Isco linked with exit this summer, Man Utd and Man City keen

Report claims a €150m offer could be on the table from Mourinho

United boss wants to beat Guardiola to marquee signing

READ MORE: Man Utd, Liverpool fans join forces to slam BBC pundit over contentious opinion

Real Madrid star Isco is enduring some difficulty with the club this season, and it’s reported that both Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola are keen to provide a solution.

The 25-year-old is undoubtedly a top-class player as he has demonstrated with his quality time and again for both club and country having scored 44 goals and provided 42 assists in 219 La Liga games. His creative class in the final third and the ability to be decisive is well known.

However, although the Spanish international has made 32 appearances in all competitions so far this season, he hasn’t been in the starting line-up in recent weeks in La Liga and that has seemingly sparked more discussion over his future.

According to Don Balon, as re-reported by The Express, both Mourinho and Guardiola want him at Man Utd and Man City respectively, taking advantage of the current situation that he finds himself in at the Bernabeu.

Don Balón have gone one further by suggesting that the Red Devils are willing to offer €150m for the playmaker, although City hold the advantage given their style of play under Guardiola.

That would naturally suit Isco better so he can express himself fully rather than perhaps being in a more rigid and defensive Mourinho side, but time will tell firstly if he can be prised away from Madrid and which side of Manchester he perhaps lands on.

Looking at the respective squads though, Man Utd and Mourinho would surely make more sense. Guardiola already has David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and others to play that creative role at City, while if anything that is the main area lacking for United.

Mourinho has the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard at his disposal, but they don’t offer what Isco can with his cleverness in possession, so there is still certainly a case to be made for Man Utd to win the race and for Mourinho to get his wish.