Mourinho to persuade Real Madrid to drop pursuit of £87m Manchester United target and go after £100m Chelsea superstar instead

Mourinho has no intentions of allowing Real Madrid target David De Gea leave for the the Bernabeu.

A report from Italian outlet CalcioMercato has suggested that Jose Mourinho is hoping Real Madrid will go after Thibaut Courtois rather than Manchester United star David De Gea.

De Gea has been linked with a move to Real Madrid from Manchester United for a number of years now but the above report suggests that Mourinho has no intentions in allowing the Spanish number one to depart the north of England for the La Liga giants.

Just last month the Express reported that Real Madrid were eyeing an audacious £87.6m move for De Gea.

After a dismal season in which Real currently sit 17 points adrift from La Liga leaders Barcelona it would appear that the Spanish capital side are no longer confident in their current number one Keylor Navas.

If Mourinho was to have his wish however the current Champions League champions would go after Belgian Courtois rather than De Gea in the summer.

Just yesterday the Independent reported that Real would be more likely to peruse a £100m bid for Courtois with the ‘keeper more likely to depart the Premier League than De Gea. Perhaps then, Mourinho will be granted his wish.