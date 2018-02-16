‘Time to drop him’ – Arsenal fans plead with Wenger to make crucial change

Arsenal secured a comfortable 3-0 win over Ostersunds in the Europa League

However, Ospina stepped up late with a crucial penalty save

Now fans want to see him come in for Cech, particularly for League Cup final

Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina established himself as a key figure in his side’s 3-0 win over Ostersunds on Thursday in the Europa League.

The Gunners were cruising to a comfortable 3-0 win away from home in the first leg to put themselves in a commanding position, but there was late work for the Colombian international to take care of.

With the hosts awarded a penalty, Ospina stopped the spot-kick to preserve Arsenal’s healthy advantage and it appears to have gone down a storm with the Gunners faithful.

It comes amid growing concern over Petr Cech, as aside from his costly error against Swansea City last month, he turns 36 in May and is perhaps starting to display signs of a natural decline in the latter stages of his career.

While he can boast a wealth of experience at the highest level, he perhaps hasn’t been as reliable as he once was, and so with the threat of penalties in the League Cup final against Manchester City looming, fans want Ospina between the posts given he became the first Arsenal goalkeeper in four years to save a penalty.

It remains to be seen whether or not Wenger agrees with the thoughts below, as he could choose to keep faith in his first choice goalkeeper regardless. However, it’s difficult to make a case for Ospina not to come in for the Cup final at least as he seems to have a better eye for stopping penalties, which isn’t difficult when comparing him to Cech’s abysmal record.

Ospina back in action tonight and we ha a cleansheet. Time to drop cech @Arsenal — wasuya (@wasuya14) February 15, 2018

Ospina has to be the number 1 going forward. — yo pierre (@Ozilcentro) February 15, 2018

David Ospina should be our first choice while petr cech should be 4th choice — Tobiloba (@KingYormidey) February 15, 2018

Ospina should be our no1 for the rest of the season. — Rkgunner (@ArsenalRK) February 15, 2018

Ospina saves a penalty in just 90min, cech saves non in 13 penalties? — bryan psalmson (@bryanSamson7) February 15, 2018

Ospina has qualities and a lot of potentials and he has speed. Cech is just a big guy with experience only. — Akpan Honourable ???? (@Etiwils_Gee) February 15, 2018

Ospina has to start vs City in the league cup final. Imagine if it goes to penalties and we have Cech in goals ffs. — ?Invincible (@UnrealMonrealFC) February 15, 2018