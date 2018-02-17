“Why did we sell” – Arsenal fans beg for £18m star to return and suggest £52m superstar should have been sold instead

Arsenal fans have taken to social media to hammer Arsene Wenger for allowing a star to leave following his performances at his new club.

Gunners have even stated that Olivier Giroud should have remained at Arsenal, while Alexandre Lacazette should have departed instead.

Giroud has looked impressive under his new club Chelsea and Arsenal will certainly be regretting allowing the Frenchman to depart.

READ ALSO: Bad news for Arsenal, Pep Guardiola handed huge Man City fitness boost

Arsenal fans have taken to social media to hammer Arsene Wenger for allowing Olivier Giroud to depart for Chelsea.

Giroud has certainly shown his quality at Chelsea since departing from Arsenal to their London rivals in January .

The Frenchman was on hand to play a vital role in Chelsea’s FA Cup win last night against Hull City.

Antonio Conte’s side hammered Championship side Hull City 4-0 at Stamford Bridge with Giroud looking impressive throughout.

The former Arsenal star even registered a goal on the 42nd minute for the Blues.

Arsenal fans were left frustrated by Giroud’s performance and took to social media to hammer Arsene Wenger for allowing the striker to leave North London.

Given Giroud’s impressive performances the fee of £18m that Conte and Chelsea paid for the star is now looking a nailed on bargain. (Fee per Goal)

Further, some fans did not stop there with their criticism of Wenger’s transfer policies.

Gunners even suggested that it should have instead been Alexandre Lacazette to depart the Emirates in January. Lacazette has struggled since sealing a move to Arsenal for £52.7m in the summer and fans feel that the striker is now surplus to requirements at Arsenal. (Fee per the Guardian)

Actually miss Giroud! Why didn’t we sell Lacazette instead — Sam (@sammy_bizzle25) February 16, 2018

WHY DID WE SELL GIROUD FFS!!!???????? — Jake Sharpstöne (@JakeSharpstone) February 16, 2018

Why the fuck did we sell Giroud — Ryan Biddiss (@ryanbiddiss) February 16, 2018

“Why didn’t we sell Lacazette instead of Giroud!?” Arsenal fans furious with club after sale of free scoring striker – football fan chat dot com https://t.co/eMOFgBLjrk — Darren (@ThyKingdomScum) February 16, 2018

#Arsenal – and why did we sell Giroud for nothing?? Can you please remind me. Wenger has lost the plot. — No BS Tweets (@mydailybeef) February 16, 2018

Ffs I miss Giroud so much ????it’s like watching your girl cheat on you right in front off you come back please ?? — messisbestfriend (@messiismydad) February 16, 2018