Manchester United star responds amid worrying £99million transfer rumours

Manchester United’s David de Gea has played down recent transfer gossip

The goalkeeper has been strongly linked with Real Madrid

However, De Gea insists his focus is solely on United

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has given his response to speculation over his future amid recent Real Madrid transfer rumours emerging from Spain.

The 27-year-old notably saw a move to Madrid fall through back in the summer of 2015 as BBC Sport reported a deal was close to completion before breaking down in bizarre fashion late on.

Various links with De Gea and Real have continued since then, with Don Balon recently claiming it looked as though a £99million transfer was looking likely to go through this summer.

Diario Gol added that the Spain international’s girlfriend Edurne Garcia had been spotted house-hunting in Madrid ahead of a possible move, in news that will have been extremely worrying to Red Devils fans.

De Gea has been one of the club’s consistently top performers for much of the last few years, becoming established as one of the best ‘keepers in world football during his time at Old Trafford.

The player was asked again about his future and said he would prefer not to discuss it, but insisted he was focused on his current club.

‘I don’t think it’s ever good to discuss the future or what may happen,’ De Gea told the Daily Star.

‘Only the present, feeling well, playing well and helping United is important.’