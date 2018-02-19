Arsenal tipped to sign Man Utd ace as solution to key problem area

Arsenal backed to sign Phil Jones from Man Utd, as per report

Gunners need to strengthen their defence given record this season

Questionable as to whether Jones is the right solution for the problem

READ MORE: Arsenal ink club-record deal worth £200m+, major agreement announced

Arsenal have reportedly been backed to sign Man Utd defender Phil Jones this summer as a possible solution to their defensive woes.

There’s no debate over whether or not the Gunners need to strengthen at the back, as their dismal Premier League record says it all.

Arsene Wenger’s side have conceded 36 goals in just 27 league games, giving them the worst defensive record amongst the top seven teams in the standings.

In turn, the veteran tactician needs to act in that department this summer as every top side needs a solid base on which to build in order to win major honours, and as reported by The Express, bookmakers Coral are backing Arsenal to move for Jones this summer.

The 25-year-old has made 21 appearances in all competitions so far this season, and although he did start the campaign well with United boasting a solid backline, things have gone a little off track in recent weeks.

Following defeats to Tottenham and Newcastle United away from home, Jones and defensive partner Chris Smalling came in for criticism from club hero Phil Neville, as per The Sun, which subsequently, along with other factors, led to speculation over their futures, as noted by The Mirror who claimed they could be axed this summer.

As a result, connecting all the dots above, a move for Jones to Arsenal would make sense. Whether or not he can prove his quality at the Emirates and emerge as a key cog for the Gunners though is debatable, but bringing in new faces for the backline in north London is surely a must ahead of next season.