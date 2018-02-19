Arsenal consider bid to beat Chelsea & Liverpool to €150million transfer

Arsenal are the latest club to be linked with Marco Asensio

Chelsea and Liverpool are also in the running for the transfer

The Real Madrid starlet could fetch as much as €150million

MORE: Champions League winner ready to snub PSG offer for Arsenal move

WATCH: Video: Marco Asensio scores for Real Madrid after assist of the season contender

Arsenal are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in securing the shock transfer of Marco Asensio as Real Madrid deal with a long list of suitors for the in-form attacking midfielder.

Asensio has had a great week for Real, contributing an assist from the bench as they beat Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League before scoring twice in their win over Real Betis on Sunday.

The Spain international has long been considered one of the brightest young talents in European football after his breakthrough for Los Blancos last season, and could no doubt be a great fit for most Premier League clubs.

According to Don Balon, Arsenal are among those looking at him, alongside Chelsea and Liverpool, as well as Bayern Munich and Juventus from elsewhere around Europe.

Asensio hasn’t always been a regular for Real Madrid this season so it’s easy to see how he could be tempted by a move away if a major club such as any of the above mentioned offered him first-team football.

The 22-year-old could fit in well at Arsenal due to their shortage of attacking players after offloading Alexis Sanchez, Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud in January.

Alex Iwobi, Alexandre Lacazette and Danny Welbeck don’t look up to the required standard right now, so beating their rivals such as Chelsea and Liverpool to Asensio would be a huge boost.

Still, Don Balon have previously linked Chelsea with a €150million bid for Asensio, which seems way above what Arsenal are likely to be able to afford or be willing to pay, though of course they did surprise us by signing Mesut Ozil from Madrid in that last-minute deal in the summer of 2013.