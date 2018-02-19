Manchester United identify top two transfer targets to free up Paul Pogba for new role

Manchester United are looking at midfielder signings for the summer

Toni Kroos and Julian Weigl seem to be Jose Mourinho’s priorities

The pair could allow United to change Paul Pogba’s position

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly identified two top midfield targets for the summer transfer window in Toni Kroos and Julian Weigl.

This follows speculation over Paul Pogba’s future at Old Trafford, though the Independent claim one of these two would be brought in to play alongside the Frenchman in a midfield three.

Kroos has shone at Real Madrid despite a slight dip in form this season, and has long been regarded as one of the finest players in the world in his position.

The Germany international could be ideal to replace the retiring Michael Carrick in a deep-lying role, with his ball retention skills up there with the finest in European football right now.

The Independent claim he could line up alongside both Pogba and Nemanja Matic in a possible change of formation for United, which follows on from reports that Pogba is not happy with how he’s currently being used.

The Daily Record have claimed the 24-year-old wants to play in a more free and advanced role as he did as part of a three at Juventus, and this has also led to some talk that he could leave the club.

The Sun linked Pogba with Real Madrid, while Don Balon have today suggested that he could in fact be used in a swap deal involving Kroos.

The Independent claim Kroos is United’s priority for that midfield position but that Dortmund starlet Weigl is another name being considered as an alternative.

Mourinho’s midfield transfer plans

It’s likely that there’ll be plenty of similar stories between now and the summer but the Independent do quote Mourinho as confirming he’s after a signing in midfield.

‘We need to sign a midfield player,’ Mourinho said on Friday.

‘Because we are going to lose Michael Carrick. Of course, we need balance in the team.

‘You can accuse me of many things, but you cannot say that I lied to you. When I don’t want to say things, I don’t say (them). But I don’t take you in other directions. We are looking and we are going to try to sign a midfield player.’