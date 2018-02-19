Jose Mourinho identifies surprise transfer to replace £99million Manchester United star

Jose Mourinho reportedly wants Keylor Navas at Manchester United

The Red Devils boss would look for cash plus the Costa Rican for David de Gea

Real Madrid have also been linked with Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois

READ MORE: Jose Mourinho wants to axe Paul Pogba in smart swap deal transfer with Real Madrid

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen on the transfer of goalkeeper Keylor Navas if David de Gea is to join Real Madrid.

According to Don Balon, the Red Devils boss would look for a cash-plus-player deal for his current number one, with Navas emerging as a priority to fill that all-important role.

While De Gea has long been linked with a move to Madrid ever since that notable failed transfer back in 2015, as reported at the time by BBC Sport, a deal involving Navas doesn’t seem to make a huge deal of sense right now.

The Costa Rica international has clearly had his chance to establish himself as Madrid’s first choice, but doesn’t seem to have done a convincing enough job as new ‘keepers continue to be linked with the club.

Another report from Don Balon today linked Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois with Los Blancos, while only recently it was stated that a £99million move for De Gea looked increasingly on the cards for this summer in another report from Don Balon.

While Navas is a decent enough ‘keeper, United fans would surely hope to see their club challenging Real for the calibre of player mentioned above, rather than accepting their cast-offs as they bring in an upgrade.

Still, beggars cannot be choosers and it may be that the immediate signing of a new ‘keeper as part of an exchange deal is the safest way to ensure United are not left without options in that department next season.