Video: Naby Keita sparks brawl with cheeky late challenge, Liverpool fans were loving it

RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita was at the centre of angry scenes in his side’s clash with Eintracht Frankfurt on Monday night.

The 23-year-old caught Makoto Hasebe with a late tackle after the half-time whistle had gone, and naturally it managed to break out into a melee as players from both sides got involved.

Fortunately, it didn’t get too serious as Keita tried to walk away from the incident and slipped away from the group, but it was still a little on the naughty side even though he did get away with it.

As per the club’s official site, the Guinea international will join Liverpool in the summer having already secured an agreement with the Merseyside giants, and judging from the reaction below, Reds fans were loving what they saw from their soon-to-be new signing.

Tipped to really get under the skin of his opponents, it remains to be seen whether or not he brings the same tenacity and combativeness to the Premier League next season.

In less positive news, he did pick up a hamstring in the same game and so it remains to be seen how long that keeps him sidelined for as Leipzig will need him fit and available for the run in such is his importance to the side.

It’s kicking off at the Waldstadion ? An end-to-end first 45 minutes finishes with a scuffle in the middle of the pitch… Quickly becoming a must-watch second half on BT Sport 3 HD ? pic.twitter.com/5zx1nBmXYK — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 19, 2018

Naby Keita terrorising players left, right and centre. He’s a proper nark, will get under the skin of many a Premier League player next season. #SGERBL — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) February 19, 2018

Can’t wait for Naby Keita to break legs at Old Trafford next season. — – (@AnfieldRd96) February 19, 2018

Naby Keita is a menace, pass it on. — Callum Wright (@CallumWright__) February 19, 2018

KEITA is a fighter Don’t mess with him Liverpool is so lucky to have him World class footballer and he can fight pic.twitter.com/USk0EO9H7h — SCARFACE (@LFC_LION) February 19, 2018

Naby Keita in a derby will be legendary — TMS¹¹ ?? (@TikkaMohSalah) February 19, 2018

Naby Keita might just be that little piss-boiling shithouse snide I have absolutely craved since Suarez left, tbh https://t.co/5L7KBDKPbB — Joe (@josephcb10) February 19, 2018

Can’t wait for Naby Keïta to arrive at #LFC man. Be proper nice to have a real hard bastard in our midfield again to get under opposition players skins ? — Jack (@JackHallows_) February 19, 2018

Keita doesn’t give a fuck ?? Next Liverpool captain hopefully. https://t.co/tuCCiO1kM8 — Jonny Donaghy (@DonaghyJonny) February 19, 2018