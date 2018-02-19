Video: Naby Keita sparks brawl with cheeky late challenge, Liverpool fans were loving it

Posted by
Video: Naby Keita sparks brawl with cheeky late challenge, Liverpool fans were loving it

RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita was at the centre of angry scenes in his side’s clash with Eintracht Frankfurt on Monday night.

The 23-year-old caught Makoto Hasebe with a late tackle after the half-time whistle had gone, and naturally it managed to break out into a melee as players from both sides got involved.

SEE MORE: Video: Pep Guardiola involved in furious half-time tunnel incident amid Man City controversy

Fortunately, it didn’t get too serious as Keita tried to walk away from the incident and slipped away from the group, but it was still a little on the naughty side even though he did get away with it.

As per the club’s official site, the Guinea international will join Liverpool in the summer having already secured an agreement with the Merseyside giants, and judging from the reaction below, Reds fans were loving what they saw from their soon-to-be new signing.

Tipped to really get under the skin of his opponents, it remains to be seen whether or not he brings the same tenacity and combativeness to the Premier League next season.

In less positive news, he did pick up a hamstring in the same game and so it remains to be seen how long that keeps him sidelined for as Leipzig will need him fit and available for the run in such is his importance to the side.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top