Real Madrid chief opens talks with Arsenal star over surprise transfer

Real Madrid’s Florentino Perez is in talks with Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin

The Spanish giants are keen on a new signing in that position

Philippe Coutinho is said to have become aware of Real’s pursuit of Bellerin

READ MORE: Arsenal star responds to big selection call by Wenger for cup final clash vs Man City

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is said to be in talks with Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin over a surprise transfer, according to Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho.

This is according to Diario Gol, who claim Coutinho has been talking with Lionel Messi about the potential move, with Perez asking Bellerin about his potential availability.

The pacey Spanish defender has been a key performer for Arsenal in recent times, ever since making his first-team breakthrough after some time spent in their youth team.

Bellerin started his career at Barcelona before moving to the Emirates Stadium, and it could now be that he returns to his home country to represent his old club’s major rivals.

Diario Gol claim Perez is keen on signing the 22-year-old as an upgrade on the struggling Dani Carvajal, and that a deal could cost around £35million.

This seems a decent price to pay for a player with his best years ahead of him, whose pace and quality on the ball make him an excellent attacking outlet from the back – something that should suit the kind of football Real tend to play.

Still, Arsenal will surely resist offers for Bellerin after only recently tying him down to a long-term contract that runs until 2023.

Madrid, however, tend to get the players they want and Arsenal, by contrast, are known for being something of a selling club.