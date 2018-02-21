Liverpool lining up transfer swoop for highly-rated Ligue 1 star

Liverpool are reportedly considering a transfer move for Mohamed Bahlouli

The 18-year-old is a bright prospect coming through at Lyon

Liverpool have been impressed by his displays in their youth team

MORE: Jamie Carragher responds to Everton fans singing sexually explicit song about him and ex-Liverpool team-mate

Liverpool are reportedly considering a summer transfer window swoop to sign Lyon wonderkid Mohamed Bahlouli after his impressive performances at youth level caught their eye.

This is according to France Football, who suggest Lyon are worried about the 18-year-old’s future as he looks like being tempted by making the move to Anfield.

Bahlouli looks set for a big future in the game and it is little surprise that he might be tempted to make Liverpool his next step due to their habit of giving young players a chance under current manager Jurgen Klopp.

The German tactician plays a stylish brand of attacking football and has long given opportunities to youth players at both Liverpool and his former club Borussia Dortmund.

Mario Gotze was one of the most successful players to rise from the youth teams to senior level on Klopp’s watch, while at Liverpool he’s given playing time to the likes of Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold this term, while other highly-rated starlets like Ben Woodburn also look close to stepping up to the first-team.

Bahlouli looks a player who could fit in well at Liverpool, though Lyon have also proven a fine place for young players to develop and gain valuable experience at senior level.