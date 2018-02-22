£133m Chelsea & Arsenal transfer target gives club 30 days to resolve his future

Marco Asensio wants his Real Madrid future resolved in 30 days

The Spaniard has been linked with Chelsea and Arsenal recently

Asensio wants to know if Madrid are planning to sign Eden Hazard

Real Madrid starlet Marco Asensio is reportedly keen to have his future resolved by his club within the next 30 days amid transfer speculation linking him with Chelsea and Arsenal.

The Spain international is an exciting young player who could surely shine for a number of top clubs, but he’s not enjoyed as much first-team football as expected this season under Zinedine Zidane.

According to Diario Gol, Asensio is now keen to know what Madrid’s plans are for him, and whether or not they plan to sign Chelsea forward Eden Hazard in the summer – in which case he would look to leave.

Don Balon have previously linked him as a £133million transfer target for Chelsea, which makes sense if they are to lose Hazard and need to find an ideal like-for-like replacement in attack.

Another report from Don Balon has since mentioned Arsenal as being among his admirers as well, and they could certainly do with a big-name signing in that area after losing Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United in January, while Olivier Giroud and Theo Walcott also left the club.

It may not be too much longer now before clubs learn whether or not they could be successful in luring Asensio away from the Bernabeu this summer.

Still, a report from Marca suggests the 22-year-old is very much in their plans and that Gareth Bale could even be offloaded to ensure he doesn’t continue to block his path to the first-team.