Champions League giants decide to sell Manchester United transfer target for reduced transfer fee

Manchester United handed huge Gareth Bale transfer boost

Real Madrid look prepared to sell the Welshman for £79million

Real have given up on Bale fulfilling his potential or making a profit from his sale

Manchester United look to have been handed a huge transfer boost in their rumoured pursuit of Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale as his club decide to sell him this summer.

According to Marca, the Spanish giants have given up on the Wales international fulfilling his potential as a Ballon d’Or winner and feel he’s blocking Marco Asensio’s path to stardom.

Marca add that Real now accept they are unlikely to make a big profit from selling Bale, and could let him leave for interested clubs like United for as little as £79million.

That does not seem a huge amount in this market, though United may want to approach with caution after the player’s difficult time at the Bernabeu.

Never quite looking like the player we saw at Tottenham, Bale has also had his injury problems in recent times and is no longer first choice in Zinedine Zidane’s side.

The 28-year-old has, however, won plenty of major honours since the move to Madrid, lifting the Champions League trophy no less than three times, scoring in the final win over Atletico Madrid in 2014.

At his best, Bale could be a fine signing for a top club like United, especially as he’s previously looked so much more at home in the Premier League.

Don Balon have recently claimed Manchester United were finalising negotiations for a deal for Bale, so it could be that a move to Old Trafford is already in the works and Real are now preparing to rubber-stamp any deal.

That said, Don Balon have also linked Liverpool with Bale in recent times, and a player of his calibre is always likely to attract media attention and speculation.