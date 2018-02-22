Video: Arsenal fan Jack Whitehall brutally trolls Harry Kane at Brit Awards

Arsenal fans will have loved Jack Whitehall’s hosting at the Brit Awards on Wednesday night, as he ripped Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

The comedian is a known Gunners fan, as per BBC Sport, and as Kane tried to enjoy a night off as he went to present an award alongside Camilo Cabello, Kane was trolled by Whitehall prior to coming out on stage as he couldn’t resist a dig at his club’s star rival.

Aside from the cringe moment that followed as the pair high-fived over potentially swapping careers, Whitehall drew laughter from the crowd and lots of praise from Arsenal fans on social media after this brilliant one-liner, which Spurs fans definitely won’t have appreciated.

“Our next presenters are a pop superstar and a Tottenham striker,” Whitehall began. “Meaning the Brit Award that he hands over tonight will be the only trophy he gets his hands on this season,” he added with a cheeky grin.

Video: Arsenal fan & comedian Jack Whitehall introducing Harry Kane at the BRIT Awards tonight. [@IDontLikeSpurs] #afc pic.twitter.com/PDDKU8PHYN — afcstuff (@afcstuff) February 21, 2018

It’s almost 10 years to the day since Tottenham last won a trophy, beating Chelsea in the League Cup final at Wembley in February 2008 as their agonising wait for silverware has gone on despite Kane’s brilliance over the last three seasons.

The 24-year-old has now scored 133 goals in 200 games for Spurs, but he’ll have to do more it seems or get more from those around him to finally end that barren run for the club.

Hats off to Whitehall though, it was a brave and hilarious dig on a very big stage, and he may well have a few angry Tottenham fans on his social media feeds after this. Not Arsenal fans though, they were loving it…

