Man Utd transfer news: Huge contract boost, €90m signing snubbed

Man Utd have reportedly received a massive contract boost from a pivotal star, while they snubbed a chance to sign a Real Madrid superstar for €90m last summer, as per reports.

The Red Devils will be expected to be active in the summer transfer market having fallen 16 points adrift of rivals Man City in the Premier League title race this season.

SEE MORE: Jose Mourinho considering another controversial selection call for Manchester United vs Chelsea

While they still harbour ambitions of winning the FA Cup and Champions League, Jose Mourinho will likely argue that there are still issues to be addressed in his current squad in order for them to bridge that gap to the league leaders.

According to The Times though, they could get a major boost from a player already at Old Trafford, as it’s claimed that David De Gea is ready to commit his future to the club and pen a new contract.

The Spaniard has undoubtedly established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in Europe, if not the best, reiterating that point with another crucial display in the Champions League draw with Sevilla this week.

In turn, keeping him at Man Utd is crucial for the club’s ambitions of winning trophies moving forward, and based on this report, he is eager to extend his stay in Manchester and will leave Real Madrid disappointed with the Spanish giants having had a long-term interest in acquiring him, as per The Times.

Meanwhile, Marca have reported that Madrid intend on offloading Gareth Bale this summer, but that comes after Man Utd or any other club snubbed the chance to sign him for €90m last year.

The Welshman has struggled with injuries in recent seasons, limiting his influence at the Bernabeu and attracting scrutiny given he is one of their key players.

Bale, 28, has scored 76 goals in 173 appearances for the club, winning a La Liga title and three Champions League trophies, but ultimately it can’t entirely mask the number of games that he has been missing along the way.

He’s managed to steer clear of setbacks in recent weeks, but time will tell if he is indeed entering the final few months of his stay in the Spanish capital, and if so, who will be willing to splash out to sign him this summer.

With Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Alexis Sanchez amongst others already battling for places at United, it remains to be seen if there’s room for one more.