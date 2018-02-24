Real Madrid set sights on classy Serie A youngster in search to strengthen squad

Real Madrid linked with swoop for Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic Savic

Serbian ace has been highly impressive with his form for Serie A outfit

Los Blancos could be plotting long-term future plan with key addition

Real Madrid are reportedly keen on Lazio ace Sergej Milinkovic Savic, with the Serbian youngster continuing to impress in Italy this season.

The 22-year-old has developed into one of the most promising talents in Serie A, continuing to play a fundamental role for Lazio this season.

He’s bagged nine goals and six assists in 32 appearances in all competitions, playing a pivotal role in midfield and seemingly earning attention from elsewhere.

According to Marca, he has attracted interest from Real Madrid who are considering various names to help strengthen the squad with a long-term vision in mind.

Luka Modric will turn 33 later this year, and although Zinedine Zidane has plenty of other younger options at his disposal still in the likes of Toni Kroos and Casemiro, this season has been evidence enough that Los Blancos are in need of significant reinforcements.

While they trail Barcelona by 14 points in the La Liga table, they were eliminated from the Copa del Rey and still face a long path in the Champions League. In turn, there is still a risk of ending the campaign empty-handed.

Such are the expectations at the Bernabeu, that will be unacceptable to many, and so it would come as no surprise if heavy investment was made in the squad in the summer to rectify the situation.

Whether or not they are capable of prising Milinkovic Savic away from Lazio remains to be seen as he is a crucial part of Simone Inzaghi’s plans, but given the quality that he has showcased to this point, coupled with the development still to come in his game, it would come as no surprise if he commanded a hefty price-tag too.

Nevertheless, he has been very impressive to this point and should only get better, and so Real Madrid are certainly looking in the right place to add a long-term piece to their puzzle if they are indeed interested.