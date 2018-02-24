Video: Coutinho scores sensational wonder goal during Barcelona riot

Philippe Coutinho scored a sensational goal during Barcelona’s 6-1 demolishing of Girona.

Coutinho cut inside from the left-flank to deliver a superb hit from just outside the box for Barcelona’s fifth goal of the game.

It was a night to remember for former Liverpool players with Luis Suarez also notching a hat-trick for Barcelona.

Philippe Coutinho scored a sensational goal for Barcelona tonight as the La Liga giants swept aside Girona in a 6-1 win.

Coutinho had already enjoyed a successful night prior to his goal having set-up Luis Suarez for Barcelona’s fourth goal of the night on the 44th minute.

Come the 66th minute however it was time for Coutinho to register his own effort, and he did in spectacular style.

The Brazilian magician cut inside from the left-flank to curl a sensational effort into the right corner of Yassine Bounou’s goal.

Barcelona went on to complete their rout over the ninth placed La Liga team with Luis Suarez completing his hat-trick on the 76th minute concluding a 6-1 victory after Barca had initially fell behind to an early goal in the third minute.

The win stretches Barcelona’s lead at the top of La Liga to ten points with Atletico Madrid the closest side to Barca.

Further, Barca are now 14 points ahead of bitter rivals Real Madrid who sit in just third place.

Watch the moment Coutinho scored a sensational fifth for Barcelona below….