Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi gives words of encouragement to Barca ace following star’s exemption from squad

Player joined club in winter transfer window

Defender hasn’t made best of starts to Blaugrana career

Messi has given player words of encouragement following exemption from squad to play Girona

SEE MORE: Bad news for Barcelona: Key ace to leave club should Spanish giants win Champions League

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has given words of encouragement to teammate Yerry Mina following the player’s exemption from the squad to face Girona on Saturday.

This is according to Spanish news outlet Don Balon, who are reporting that the Colombian has hadn’t the easiest of starts to life at the Nou Camp, and that the player was ‘not comfortable’ after being left out of his side’s squad to face Girona on Saturday.

The news outlet are also reporting that Messi has had words with Mina which were encouraging the player to not be discouraged by his exemption from the squad, with it also being said that the defender is very happy with the support shown to him by the Argentine.

Mina has had the best of starts to life in Spain it has to be said, with the 23-year-old only making two appearances since his move last month, with one of these last just seven minutes in the Copa Del Rey against Valencia.

In general, Mina has been impressive throughout his career thus far, with the Colombian managing to score 16 and assist three in the 119 appearances he’d made before moving to Spain.

In general, Mina’s side Barcelona have been very impressive this campaign, with Ernesto Valverde’s side only losing once all season: 1-0 to Espanyol in the Copa Del Rey.

Barca are still unbeaten in both the Champions League and La Liga, as the Spanish giants currently sit seven points clear of Atletico Madrid at the top of the league.

Should Barcelona continue to progress in the Champions League, Mina could see himself get more minutes under his belt and start more games as fatigue beings to take it’s toll on the Barca squad.