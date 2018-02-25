£20m Premier League midfielder to Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp eyes replacement for soon to depart superstar

Liverpool have identified Bournemouth’s Lewis Cook as a replacement for Emre Can who looks set for Juventus.

A recent report from TalkSport has stated that Emre Can is on the verge of completing a move to the Serie A side Juventus in the summer according to a former Napoli sporting director who claims it is a ‘done deal’.

The Sun have reported that Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp have turned their attention to Bournemouth’s Lewis Cook as a replacement for Can upon the German’s reluctance to pen an extension on his current deal at Anfield.

Lewis Cook is wanted by Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.
Cook has impressed for Eddie Howe’s side this season and the previously mentioned report states that Liverpool are preparing a £20m bid for the youngster in the summer.

Cook captained England’s U20 side to glory last year with the youth team clinching an impressive World Cup.

Further, despite his young age Cook had appeared in 20 fixtures for Bournemouth in the Premier League this season and has even registered two assists.

