Manchester United transfer boost as global star hires super-agent to get him out of Bayern Munich

Manchester United have been handed a huge transfer boost with the news that Robert Lewandowski has hired super-agent Pini Zahavi to help get him a move away from Bayern Munich.

The Poland international is said to be on the radars of United, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain at the moment as he looks for a new challenge away from the Bundesliga.

Lewandowski has spent the bulk of his career in the German top flight, scoring 103 goals for Borussia Dortmund and a further 139 for current club Bayern.

The 29-year-old has also helped himself to five Bundesliga titles and twice finished as the division’s top scorer, so it’s little surprise he may now want to try proving himself elsewhere.

Although United have Romelu Lukaku up front, Lewandowski would arguably be an upgrade and they’ll be pleased to see Sky Sports claim he’s hired Zahavi specifically to help get him out of Bayern.

Chelsea will also surely be following this closely as Sky Sports also link them with an interest in the former Dortmund man, with the Blues urgently in need of a world class signing up front as Alvaro Morata has failed to adequately replace Diego Costa this season.

The report adds that Real and PSG are also in contention, with the latter likely to look at replacing Edinson Cavani at the end of this season.