Chelsea, Manchester United & Real Madrid must pay £132m transfer fee for want-away superstar

Chelsea and Manchester United handed transfer update

Bayern Munich want £132million for Robert Lewandowski

Real Madrid are also interested and could try a swap deal

Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid will reportedly have to pay a staggering £132million if they want to seal the transfer of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski this summer.

The Poland international is one of the best forward players on the planet, so this does not seem an entirely unreasonable fee, though it could put clubs off due to his age.

Lewandowski will turn 30 this year and has also spent much of his career playing in Germany, so might find it harder moving to the Premier League or La Liga at this late stage of his career.

Sky Sports recently claimed Lewandowski was looking for a way out of Bayern this summer, with Chelsea and United listed as potential suitors for the prolific marksman.

However, Real Madrid could also be keen, and Diario Gol claim they may try getting his £132m asking price down by offering James Rodriguez to the Bundesliga giants on a permanent basis.

The Colombia international has been on loan at the Allianz Arena this season and has largely impressed, so that may be a tempting offer for the club, even if it means losing a star name like Lewandowski.

The 29-year-old would certainly be a useful addition for a side that has struggled in front of goal this term, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema both suffering significant dips in form.

Chelsea and United, meanwhile, could do with a player like Lewandowski as an upgrade on summer signings Alvaro Morata and Romelu Lukaku, who have been inconsistent for their respective clubs.