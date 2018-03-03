Liverpool transfer news: Contact made for £50m Man Utd target to solve key issue

Liverpool reportedly step up their pursuit of Emre Can replacement

Reds in the market for a new midfielder, £50m rival bid from Man Utd

Klopp seemingly keen to take Jorginho to Anfield from Napoli

Liverpool have reportedly ‘made contact’ for Napoli midfielder Jorginho, as Jurgen Klopp may well have to find an Emre Can replacement this summer.

The German international will see his current contract expire at the end of the season, and as of yet, there has been no public indication that he is set to imminently pen new terms.

As a result, to avoid being left short in midfield, the Merseyside giants will have to act to ensure that they remain fully equipped to continue to improve and compete for major trophies.

According to UOL Esporte in Brazil, it appears as though they believe Jorginho would help them do that and in turn, are stepping up their pursuit of the 26-year-old with the report noting that they’ve been in touch over a transfer.

It would be a great signing for Liverpool, as the Italian international has proven his quality on a consistent basis under Maurizio Sarri, playing a fundamental role in their pursuit of the Serie A title this season.

A classy deep-lying midfielder, he is equally capable of providing defensive protection for the backline as he is starting attacks with his technical quality, vision and passing range, and so he’d be a great addition to any squad.

Man Utd are also keen and had been planning on hijacking Liverpool’s move for him with a £50m bid, as reported by The Sun, but it would appear as though Liverpool are pushing ahead with their plans in the hope that they can beat the competition to his signature.

With Napoli currently in a title battle with Juventus, it doesn’t seem plausible that Jorginho would be willing to discuss his future right now.

Nevertheless, this paints a positive picture for Liverpool fans that they’re actively seeking a deal, while they of course know that Naby Keita is already set to arrive from RB Leipzig in the summer, as per the club’s official site.