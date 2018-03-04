Rio Ferdinand hilariously explains why it’s time for Arsene Wenger to quit Arsenal

Rio Ferdinand believes Arsene Wenger has gone on for too long at Arsenal

The Manchester United legend compared it to a decision in his career

Ferdinand admits he carried on playing for too long by joining QPR

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has hilariously used an example of a mistake in his own career to explain why it’s time for Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal manager.

The former England defender tweeted about Wenger earlier this morning, and compared the Frenchman staying on this long to his single season at Queens Park Rangers before he finally hung up his boots.

It’s fair to say Ferdinand looked a little rusty in his last season as a United player in 2013/14 before he left the club to try carrying on at the top level with a move to QPR.

Still, he managed just 11 games for the club and he’s all but admitted now that he should’ve just retired the previous year as he called on Wenger not to make the same mistake and accept that his time at this level is up.

No disrespect but Wenger going on for too long feels like my last year playing at @QPRFC ?? — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) March 4, 2018

Fans will appreciate Ferdinand’s honesty, and there’s certainly plenty for Wenger to think about between now and the end of the season as his side go through an awful run of form.

Arsenal have lost back-to-back games against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final and the Premier League, both by a scoreline of 3-0 after being thoroughly outplayed on both occasions.

Many fans protested against Wenger staying on at the club towards the end of last season, but he was awarded a new contract after an FA Cup final victory over Chelsea.

That looks a mistake as it may have cost the long-serving manager the chance to go out on a high as this season spirals into disaster.